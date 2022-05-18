Erika Jayne Just Proved Her Legal Issues Won't Stop An Important Part Of Her Life
Erika Jayne, best known as one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," has had a tumultuous few years. But the reality star isn't about to let a divorce, allegations of fraud, multiple lawsuits, or the social media rumor mill (not to mention that little pandemic thing), stop her from living her best life and doing what she loves.
Fans of "RHOBH" have watched Jayne's personal and legal troubles play out on the show, which have impacted her relationships with her co-stars as well as the court of public opinion. Jayne has been kept so busy, in fact, that for a while it seemed as if her career as a dance-pop diva was on the permanent back burner. She hasn't released a single since "Cars" back in 2018. Since her estranged husband Tom Girardi was initially the one who bankrolled her music career, you may think that her current legal and financial troubles would make funding new music projects tricky, to say the least.
Erika Jayne just recorded multiple new songs
Well, we have good news, Erika Jayne stans. According to an interview with E! News, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has been back in the studio recording fresh tracks. "I was in the studio over the weekend so it's coming," Jayne said, promising that multiple songs will be released in the near future. "I think the last two years have been the inspiration. If you can't get inspired by that disaster, you should probably quit," she said. But despite the "disaster" inspiration, Jayne told E! that the songs will be in keeping with "same old sassy Erika Jayne."
Our next question, obviously, is when can we expect to hear these new bops (we assume they're going to be bops)? Unfortunately, we can't give you a date just yet. However, Jayne has let fans in on her music video filming and song release parties in the past on the show. Remember the behind-the-scenes of the "XXPEN$IVE" music video shoot featured on "RHOBH" Season 7? That means there's a good chance that, assuming the show is renewed for a Season 13 and Jayne remains part of the cast, "Housewives" fans will hopefully get an inside look at some element of the new songs' release. In fact, Jayne might even be waiting for another season to release them.