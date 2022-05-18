Erika Jayne Just Proved Her Legal Issues Won't Stop An Important Part Of Her Life

Well, we have good news, Erika Jayne stans. According to an interview with E! News, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has been back in the studio recording fresh tracks. "I was in the studio over the weekend so it's coming," Jayne said, promising that multiple songs will be released in the near future. "I think the last two years have been the inspiration. If you can't get inspired by that disaster, you should probably quit," she said. But despite the "disaster" inspiration, Jayne told E! that the songs will be in keeping with "same old sassy Erika Jayne."

Our next question, obviously, is when can we expect to hear these new bops (we assume they're going to be bops)? Unfortunately, we can't give you a date just yet. However, Jayne has let fans in on her music video filming and song release parties in the past on the show. Remember the behind-the-scenes of the "XXPEN$IVE" music video shoot featured on "RHOBH" Season 7? That means there's a good chance that, assuming the show is renewed for a Season 13 and Jayne remains part of the cast, "Housewives" fans will hopefully get an inside look at some element of the new songs' release. In fact, Jayne might even be waiting for another season to release them.