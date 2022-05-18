The Real Housewives Of Dubai Trailer Features An Unexpected Former Real Housewife

Reality television just got bigger and better because the "Real Housewives" universe is expanding, and this time, Bravo is going international to Dubai. The network first introduced the "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in 2006 and viewers fell in love with the concept of the show. Because that original hit series brought in major success and a demand for more drama, the franchise has managed to feature "The Real Housewives" in cities like Atlanta, New York City, and Beverly Hills to name a few. In addition, the franchise has birthed some of the biggest reality stars like NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice, and Bethenny Frankel. Executive producer Andy Cohen revealed in the beginning he feared at one point that they were putting out too many shows.

"When we decided to put two on a week, we were all like, "Oh my God, is this too much?" Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter in April. However, he quickly brushed off the thought after seeing firsthand the rise of the "Housewives" fandom. "I still wake up every morning to people demanding the next trailer for whatever 'Housewives' show is next on deck."

With "The Real Housewives of Dubai" now slated to premiere in the coming weeks, a new group of lovely ladies is getting ready to take over the scene on "RHODXB," and the trailer teases the appearance of a familiar "Real Housewives" face.