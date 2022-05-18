The Real Housewives Of Dubai Trailer Features An Unexpected Former Real Housewife
Reality television just got bigger and better because the "Real Housewives" universe is expanding, and this time, Bravo is going international to Dubai. The network first introduced the "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in 2006 and viewers fell in love with the concept of the show. Because that original hit series brought in major success and a demand for more drama, the franchise has managed to feature "The Real Housewives" in cities like Atlanta, New York City, and Beverly Hills to name a few. In addition, the franchise has birthed some of the biggest reality stars like NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice, and Bethenny Frankel. Executive producer Andy Cohen revealed in the beginning he feared at one point that they were putting out too many shows.
"When we decided to put two on a week, we were all like, "Oh my God, is this too much?" Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter in April. However, he quickly brushed off the thought after seeing firsthand the rise of the "Housewives" fandom. "I still wake up every morning to people demanding the next trailer for whatever 'Housewives' show is next on deck."
With "The Real Housewives of Dubai" now slated to premiere in the coming weeks, a new group of lovely ladies is getting ready to take over the scene on "RHODXB," and the trailer teases the appearance of a familiar "Real Housewives" face.
Phaedra Parks makes a surprise cameo
"The Real Housewives of Dubai" is coming to a television screen near you on June 1, and will follow the lavish lives of Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and former "Ladies of London" star Caroline Stanbury, per E! News. "In Dubai, the women are far from submissive," Stanbury said in the long-awaited series trailer. "Most of the women are running this town."
Based on reactions to the trailer, viewers cannot wait for the new season to start. But, true fans are even more stoked to see former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Phaedra Parks make a surprising cameo on the series. "Give me the tea. I'm very thirsty today," Parks said to Brooks in the clip. "Phaedra, I missed you," the newest housewife responded. Based on the preview, fans are in for a ride full of drama, laughs, and luxury.
"The Real Housewives of Dubai" Season 1 is currently the 11th city added to the franchise and will also be the first time the network will step into international waters as cameras capture the newest batch of reality stars, per Bravo. "We are going to the billionaire's playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis," Andy Cohen revealed on TODAY. "This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise."