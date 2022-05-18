The Tragic Death Of The Sound Of Music Family's Rosmarie Trapp

Rosmarie Trapp, the eldest child of the famous Trapp family, has died. She was 93 years old.

"Stowe lost one of its kindest, most gentle souls yesterday," Trapp's family confirmed in a statement on Instagram on May 14. "Her kindness, generosity, and colorful spirit were legendary, and she had a positive impact on countless lives," the somber post continued. "Please respect our family's privacy as we take time to process this loss, and prepare to celebrate the life of an amazing woman. We believe the best way to recognize Rosmarie is to demonstrate the same selfless kindness and generosity that she exemplified daily."

As you may recall, Trapp's family was depicted in the beloved "The Sound of Music," though Trapp was not directly represented in the musical and film. Still, Trapp was remembered as "a true character," in her obituary. "Rosmarie was famous for walking everywhere, and locals marveled at her pulling her purchases home in a wagon or on a cart, often for a significant distance." Amid the tragic news, let's take a look back at what exactly made Trapp the special person many grew to know and love.