The Tragic Death Of The Sound Of Music Family's Rosmarie Trapp
Rosmarie Trapp, the eldest child of the famous Trapp family, has died. She was 93 years old.
"Stowe lost one of its kindest, most gentle souls yesterday," Trapp's family confirmed in a statement on Instagram on May 14. "Her kindness, generosity, and colorful spirit were legendary, and she had a positive impact on countless lives," the somber post continued. "Please respect our family's privacy as we take time to process this loss, and prepare to celebrate the life of an amazing woman. We believe the best way to recognize Rosmarie is to demonstrate the same selfless kindness and generosity that she exemplified daily."
As you may recall, Trapp's family was depicted in the beloved "The Sound of Music," though Trapp was not directly represented in the musical and film. Still, Trapp was remembered as "a true character," in her obituary. "Rosmarie was famous for walking everywhere, and locals marveled at her pulling her purchases home in a wagon or on a cart, often for a significant distance." Amid the tragic news, let's take a look back at what exactly made Trapp the special person many grew to know and love.
Rosmarie Trapp was passionate about helping others
While Rosmarie Trapp is perhaps best known as being a member of the famous "The Sound of Music" family, she was just as legendary in her own right — namely when it came to her passion for volunteering and helping others. According to her obituary, Trapp "had a keen insight and intuition as to who might benefit from her supportive ear, and she helped many people through difficult times." The obit went on to read, "It is impossible to keep track of all those she helped over the years."
According to Trapp, however, her longing to help others stemmed directly from her faith. "If you have a burden, if you have a desire to do something for God, he wants you to do it now, and when you do it now it will start to blossom and will grow," she once said during an interview for the AMAG Project. "It will get bigger. and more people will come to you and it will bear fruit and it will please God, make God happy, and make you happy."
RIP Rosmarie Trapp.