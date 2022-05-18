Christine Quinn Has A Lot To Say About Chrishell Stause And Jason Oppenheim's Romance

It looks like Christine Quinn has a few things to get off her chest when it comes to her fellow co-stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim. Quinn is known as one of the breakout stars from the Netflix series "Selling Sunset," which debuted in March 2019, per People. Quinn makes her presence onscreen known with her personality, stunning fashion ensembles, and her knack for being unfiltered.

According to Us Weekly, Quinn just released her highly anticipated book "How to Be a Boss B*tch: Stop Apologizing For Who You Are and Get the Life You Want," and she is keeping it real by unveiling all the behind-the-scenes secrets alongside lessons she's learned in life. "I can be authentically me, never fearing the hustle, never apologizing unnecessarily, never letting a relationship water down the power of this pussycat," she wrote in her book. And, of course, she managed to throw some slight yet direct shade at her castmate in the same sentence. "And, never — I mean never — feeling sorry for myself when I'm down for the count (did you hear that, Chrishell!)."

While Quinn and Stause have had their differences play out on the big screen, Quinn believes that one particular part of Stause's storyline was completely made up for television.