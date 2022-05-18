Christine Quinn Has A Lot To Say About Chrishell Stause And Jason Oppenheim's Romance
It looks like Christine Quinn has a few things to get off her chest when it comes to her fellow co-stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim. Quinn is known as one of the breakout stars from the Netflix series "Selling Sunset," which debuted in March 2019, per People. Quinn makes her presence onscreen known with her personality, stunning fashion ensembles, and her knack for being unfiltered.
According to Us Weekly, Quinn just released her highly anticipated book "How to Be a Boss B*tch: Stop Apologizing For Who You Are and Get the Life You Want," and she is keeping it real by unveiling all the behind-the-scenes secrets alongside lessons she's learned in life. "I can be authentically me, never fearing the hustle, never apologizing unnecessarily, never letting a relationship water down the power of this pussycat," she wrote in her book. And, of course, she managed to throw some slight yet direct shade at her castmate in the same sentence. "And, never — I mean never — feeling sorry for myself when I'm down for the count (did you hear that, Chrishell!)."
While Quinn and Stause have had their differences play out on the big screen, Quinn believes that one particular part of Stause's storyline was completely made up for television.
Christine Quinn believes Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship was fake
During an interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Christine Quinn opened up about her thoughts on Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's brief romantic relationship — and Quinn was very blunt about it. "It was a great storyline," she told host Alexandra Cooper. Quinn also added that she could see the love Oppenheim had for Stause, but strongly believes the "All My Children" star didn't feel the same way. "I saw the chemistry that Jason, you know, really liked her," she said. "I think that Jason did have genuine feelings for her."
In July 2021, Stause and Oppenheim seemingly announced that they were dating on Instagram while they were on a work trip in Italy. The inter-office romance was unexpected, but before they could be deemed relationship goals, Stuase confirmed she had split from her longtime friend and partner after only seven months.
"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," Stause wrote in now-deleted Instagram post (via Cosmopolitan). Despite her recent heartbreak, Stause has already moved on, and is now dating Australian singer G Flip.