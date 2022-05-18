Taylor Swift Gets Very Candid About Being A Teenager In The Public Eye

Taylor Swift has a huge fanbase of "Swifties," who follow her every move. The singer stepped into the spotlight in 2006 with her single "Tim McGraw" (per The Boot), and she instantly experienced success that most people could only dream of. Swift has cranked out one hit after the next, like "Blank Space" and "Bad Blood," along with plenty of others that make you want to roll down your car windows and sing out loud.

Swift has amassed an impressive net worth of $400 million. And as of this writing, she's only 32 years old. There's no doubt that she still has more big hits and a great career in front of her, and she's been asked about her success several times. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the singer attributed some of her success and work ethic to her parents. "Being raised by two parents who brought me up with the idea that the world didn't owe me anything really helped," she told Winfrey. "But I loved music, and so I started writing songs and playing guitar."

She also shared one of the upsides of fame with the talk show host. "I always dreamed about what it would be like if I would walk in somewhere and I didn't have to introduce myself to people, they already knew my songs," Swift dished. "That's crazy and I love it so much." But, growing up in the spotlight wasn't all roses for the star and she says some parts were challenging.