Gisele Bündchen Makes Eye-Opening Comments About Parenting With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were thrown into the proverbial parenting fire early in their relationship. The famous couple started dating shortly after the NFL legend had broken up with girlfriend Bridget Moynahan — who is the mother to his son Jack Moynahan. Only months after Bündchen started dating Brady, Moynahan found out she was pregnant. "It was definitely a surprise for both of us," she told Vanity Fair in 2009. "In the beginning you're living this romantic fantasy," the supermodel added. Although, in the end, the pregnancy helped to solidify their relationship. "I think it was a blessing, because otherwise I don't think I would have known what he was made of," Bündchen said.

The couple has two children of their own together, Benjamin Brady and Vivian Brady, plus they've raised Jack together with Moynahan. Fortunately, the two families have remained on good terms while co-parenting. "I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis," the "I, Robot" star told People about her ex and Bündchen in 2011. In spite of the public scrutiny they had managed to co-exist peacefully. "The media creates these dramas, and that's not what's happening in my life," Moynahan added.

With shared custody, plus a demanding schedule, Brady has to get creative to find quality time with his oldest son. In the summer of 2021, he was able to get Jack a job working as a ball boy for his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Bündchen has candidly discussed the somewhat surprising elements of parenting with Brady.