Fans Have A Lot To Say About A Suspicious Absence From The RHONJ Reunion

Another season, another drama from the cast of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Season 12 of the Bravo hit was no different when it came to fallings out and sassy comebacks, with one of the biggest storylines of the season being Teresa Giudice falling out with, well, pretty much everyone.

In a "RHONJ" throwback that will surely resonate with longtime fans of the Garden State spin-off though, it seems like a lot of the stalwart's energy towards the end of the season was focused on drama with her own family (yes, again) as friction arose with Teresa, her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. Much of that was discussed during the infamous reunion episodes, including Joe storming off the set after yet another fall out with his sister. Melissa's husband was full of expletives and even claimed he was quitting the show, while Giudice accused her brother of gossiping about her fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

But while we can always leave it to the Gorgas (and former Gorgas) to stir things up, it's actually not the longtime drama viewers that got a lot of viewers talking as the third part of the reunion aired on May 17. Instead, it was someone who actually wasn't there that had the Twittersphere buzzing.