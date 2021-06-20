Is This The Newest Cast Member Of Real Housewives Of New Jersey?

Throughout the longevity of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," fans have seen plenty of famous women put their lives out there on TV purely for the entertainment of others. Though it's not always a pretty picture, the beloved stars, including Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider, have braved it all, from dramatic meltdowns to jail time.

The long-running series, which first premiered on Bravo in May 2009, has since become a reality show staple, concluding Season 11 in May 2021. The season handled many tough topics, such as Teresa's feud with Jackie regarding her husband Evan Goldschneider's alleged cheating scandal, as well as Melissa's tumultuous marriage with her husband, Joe Gorga (per Us Weekly).

Bravo has yet to confirm Season 12 of "RHONJ," but Us Weekly reported earlier this month that the ladies were spotted on set. According to the outlet's report on June 9, a source revealed "filming for the next season of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' is already underway." Not only that, but the insider dished there "may be some new faces joining the cast." Die-hard "Housewives" franchise fans have been doing to know who the lucky lady will be. To find out more details about who might be cast on "RHONJ," keep scrolling!