Is This The Newest Cast Member Of Real Housewives Of New Jersey?
Throughout the longevity of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," fans have seen plenty of famous women put their lives out there on TV purely for the entertainment of others. Though it's not always a pretty picture, the beloved stars, including Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider, have braved it all, from dramatic meltdowns to jail time.
The long-running series, which first premiered on Bravo in May 2009, has since become a reality show staple, concluding Season 11 in May 2021. The season handled many tough topics, such as Teresa's feud with Jackie regarding her husband Evan Goldschneider's alleged cheating scandal, as well as Melissa's tumultuous marriage with her husband, Joe Gorga (per Us Weekly).
Bravo has yet to confirm Season 12 of "RHONJ," but Us Weekly reported earlier this month that the ladies were spotted on set. According to the outlet's report on June 9, a source revealed "filming for the next season of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' is already underway." Not only that, but the insider dished there "may be some new faces joining the cast." Die-hard "Housewives" franchise fans have been doing to know who the lucky lady will be. To find out more details about who might be cast on "RHONJ," keep scrolling!
Tiki Barber's wife, Traci Lynn Johnson, has reportedly started filming with the 'RHONJ' cast
Is the "RHONJ" cast expanding? It seems Traci Lynn Johnson — the wife of New York Giants legend Tiki Barber — may be the next familiar face on the Bravo series. According to Page Six, Traci Lynn is in talks to join, as a report states sources "confirmed" she's been seen filming with the famous ladies at several events, as well as at her New Jersey home.
The U.K.'s The Sun also reported these claims, as an insider said Traci Lynn was with Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, and Jackie Goldschneider at "Margaret Josephs' Pride party in Englewood, NJ," on Tuesday, June 15. "The party was shot for Season 12 ... Traci is being tested out to see how she fits in with the other women, she's been filming scenes," the insider explained. As a source told Page Six, if Traci Lynn joins, her famous hubby — who played for the Giants for 10 seasons, per Sportscasting — may "potentially make appearances."
Traci Lynn and Tiki wed in 2012 and share two daughters, Brooklyn and Teagan, according to HITC. The couple, who reside in Florham Park, NJ, has previously been speculated to be joining the series. Page Six reported that when Teresa went to jail for 11 months on fraud charges, Traci Lynn was rumored to be receiving a spot on "RHONJ." However, they shut down the gossip, telling TMZ, "Don't believe everything that you read." Perhaps now is perfect timing!