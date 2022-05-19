Taylor Swift Earning Her Doctorate Sparks Strong Reaction From Joe Alwyn

On May 18, Taylor Swift officially received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from New York University, per People. At the commencement ceremony, the singer-songwriter gave the enormous crowd a 20-minute speech after she accepted the honor. In addition to thanking all the people in her life, she revealed some of her favorite pearls of wisdom. "Life can be heavy, especially if you try to carry it all at once," she said. "Part of growing up and moving into new chapters of your life is about catch and release." Swift left off with an inspiring message: "Hard things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from it. We will grow more resilient because of it."

Although the 11-time Grammy-winner originally planned to attend college after high school, her music career pulled her in a different direction, forcing her to cancel those plans, per an interview with MTV back in 2008. Fortunately, she was still able to fulfill part of her dream of receiving a college degree. In a March press release, NYU explained why they chose to award Swift with an honorary doctorate. "Ms. Swift is one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation," the press release read. It went on to list many of her awards and distinctions, clearly revealing the respect the school has for her.

But Swift isn't the only one celebrating her incredible distinction. Her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, also has something to say about her accomplishment.