The One Snub That Really Affected Jennifer Lopez's Self Esteem

We know, we know. It's hard to imagine Jennifer Lopez ever feeling insecure about anything. Like, does she know she's Jennifer freakin' Lopez? But, despite all evidence to the contrary, JLo is still a mere mortal like the rest of us, and even she takes a hit to the self-esteem every once in a while. In the recently released trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, "Halftime," the actor/singer/dancer (and inventor of Google Images) admitted there was one snub that actually hurt her feelings.

According to Netflix, the documentary will center around Lopez's Super Bowl Halftime Show, but also include moments and commentary from other points in her life and career. The trailer promises a cameo from her fiancé, Ben Affleck, behind-the-scenes footage of her rehearsals, and clearly some moments of real vulnerability — a change for the normally self-assured superstar. "I've lived in the public eye," Lopez says in a voiceover in the trailer. "And I really believed a lot of what they said."