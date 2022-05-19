The One Snub That Really Affected Jennifer Lopez's Self Esteem
We know, we know. It's hard to imagine Jennifer Lopez ever feeling insecure about anything. Like, does she know she's Jennifer freakin' Lopez? But, despite all evidence to the contrary, JLo is still a mere mortal like the rest of us, and even she takes a hit to the self-esteem every once in a while. In the recently released trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, "Halftime," the actor/singer/dancer (and inventor of Google Images) admitted there was one snub that actually hurt her feelings.
According to Netflix, the documentary will center around Lopez's Super Bowl Halftime Show, but also include moments and commentary from other points in her life and career. The trailer promises a cameo from her fiancé, Ben Affleck, behind-the-scenes footage of her rehearsals, and clearly some moments of real vulnerability — a change for the normally self-assured superstar. "I've lived in the public eye," Lopez says in a voiceover in the trailer. "And I really believed a lot of what they said."
Jennifer Lopez was hurt by her Hustlers Oscar snub
Like most extremely famous and talented women, Jennifer Lopez took on a lot of criticism, both fair and unfair, from the public. The "Halftime" trailer indicates that comments critiquing her acting skills seemed to particularly get to her. So, when Oscar buzz about her "Hustlers" performance began, only for her not to get a nomination, Lopez says that stung. "It was hard," Lopez says in the trailer over shots of her crying in bed. "I just had a very low self-esteem. I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not what anybody else says."
Everybody knows you can't keep Jenny from the Block down. Since getting passed over for the Oscar (highway robbery!), Lopez has acted again, starring in 2022's "Marry Me" with Owen Wilson. Oh, and there was that little thing where she performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony. Also, and this is less important, she reconnected with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck and the two appear to be more in love than ever before.