NASCAR's Kurt Busch's Divorce Takes A Dramatic Turn

Kurt Busch earned a major win in his career, but a devastating loss in his marriage. Busch is a legendary NASCAR driver who has been racing for more than two decades, per Beyond The Flag. In 2002, the Las Vegas native won his first NASCAR Cup Series race and from then on, he continued to take home several record-breaking wins with various racing teams, per NASCAR. According to NBC Sports, Busch just scored another big moment in his career after coming in first place on May 15 at Kansas Speedway with the 23XI Racing team, an auto racing organization founded by Michael Jordan.

"This is 2XI, this is our first win for the 45 car with the Jordan brand on the hood. I mean, I feel like I had to play like the GOAT, race like the GOAT," he told Fox Sports in his post interview. "It's the most gratifying to work from the ground up with a brand new car number."

Busch may be at the height of his career right now, but life at home, on the other hand, has hit rock bottom. Just days before his Kansas win, his wife Ashley Busch filed for divorce in Florida, per TMZ. And, instead of things getting better, they have just gotten worse.