The Huge Way Kim Kardashian Has Reportedly Influenced Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are navigating their relationship through uncharted waters. Not only is there a significant age gap between them, but Kardashain is also trying to co-parent with ex-Kanye "Ye" West. Kardashian previously addressed their age difference, per E! Online, saying, "I just go off of vibes. Whatever good vibes are, that's what you should go for. If it's older, younger, doesn't even matter." The mother-of-four then continued, "But younger...I'm not mad at it."
"The Kardashians" star also admitted that her relationship with Davidson has already influenced her positively. She opened up to "Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts about her relationship with the "Saturday Night Live" star. In the clip, Kardashian appeared vulnerable as she said, "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them." Kardashian then alluded to her relationship with Davidson, revealing, "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling to be at peace."
However, their influence on each other seems to go both ways. Kardashian has already left an indelible impression on Davidson that may last for years to come.
Pete Davidson's planning his future thanks to Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson may be 13 years younger than Kim Kardashian, but he's stepping up as he considers his long-term plans. A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian "has also made Pete grow up in a big way and think about his future and business in a huge way." It seems as if Davidson is doing some introspection and may even be looking to change his approach. The insider continued, "He's investing, saving, and thinking about longevity for the first time. He goes to Kris [Jenner] for advice." Because, as everyone knows, the Kardashian momager gives the best career advice.
Davidson's also trying his hand at new gigs. The comedian is the face of H&M's new menswear campaign. Davidson shows off his swagger in a funny commercial where he struts his stuff and shows off his signature sense of humor. It seems as if Davidson has taken a page out of the SKIMS founder's book and is getting into the world of fashion. Davidson and Kardashian's relationship appears to be mutually beneficial and these Instagram pics seem to depict a couple in love.