The Huge Way Kim Kardashian Has Reportedly Influenced Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are navigating their relationship through uncharted waters. Not only is there a significant age gap between them, but Kardashain is also trying to co-parent with ex-Kanye "Ye" West. Kardashian previously addressed their age difference, per E! Online, saying, "I just go off of vibes. Whatever good vibes are, that's what you should go for. If it's older, younger, doesn't even matter." The mother-of-four then continued, "But younger...I'm not mad at it."

"The Kardashians" star also admitted that her relationship with Davidson has already influenced her positively. She opened up to "Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts about her relationship with the "Saturday Night Live" star. In the clip, Kardashian appeared vulnerable as she said, "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them." Kardashian then alluded to her relationship with Davidson, revealing, "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling to be at peace."

However, their influence on each other seems to go both ways. Kardashian has already left an indelible impression on Davidson that may last for years to come.