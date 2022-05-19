Christine Quinn Doubles Down About Her Controversial Reunion Absence
Christine Quinn did not have an easy time on Season 5 of "Selling Sunset." The main drama — other than Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's doomed romance – revolved around Quinn returning to the office after maternity leave and then promptly departing the office under less-than-stellar circumstances. Quinn's longtime enemy, Emma Hernan, alleged that Quinn attempted to bribe her client away from her with $5,000. However, on a recent episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Quinn claimed the bribe storyline was completely false.
According to Quinn, producers knew she was going to leave the brokerage to start her own business, but they didn't think that was a dramatic enough exit for her, so they cooked up the alternate storyline. "I told production going into it, 'Listen, I'm leaving the Oppenheim Group, you guys know that, so let's get creative with the storylines and let me talk about my own brokerage,'" she said. "To which they conveniently edited it out." Per Quinn's own admission, she was "horrified" by what played out on-screen.
Quinn had the chance to explain all of this on the Season 5 reunion, to which she was a no-show. Her angry castmates claimed that she was faking a COVID diagnosis to get out, per Daily Mail. Now Quinn is speaking out about those accusations, and just like the bribe, she maintains there's more to the story than meets the eye.
Christine Quinn cleared up quite a few things
Christine Quinn missed the Season 5 "Selling Sunset" reunion — where she was expected to face a lot of difficult questions — thanks to a reportedly positive test. Her co-stars were absolutely convinced she faked the whole thing. Quinns tells a different story. "I absolutely did have COVID," Quinn said on "Watch What Happens Live." She also admitted she ended up watching "The Kardashians" on Hulu instead of her own show's reunion.
Quinn's absence also raised eyebrows among fans, as she was seen filming something with "Real Housewives" star Melissa Gorga two days after the reunion — something she surely could not have done if she indeed had COVID, right? Christine had an answer for that too. "I tested positive the night before and the morning of, so I was able to go to set and do it outside." she explained to Andy Cohen, adding that she meant, "Positive to go, as in negative."
It turns out that other ladies might have more than 5,000 reasons — or a maybe fake COVID test — to hate Quinn. During her "Call Her Daddy" interview, Quinn admitted she was paid more than anyone else in the cast. "There's three different tiers," Quinn explained, meaning more senior cast members get paid more — but never more than her. "I get paid the most," she added. "I'm gonna get sued after this. I don't care. You can't afford my lawyers." There's a lesson in all this, according to Quinn. "I think it's all about recognizing your worth," she said wisely.