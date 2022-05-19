Christine Quinn Doubles Down About Her Controversial Reunion Absence

Christine Quinn did not have an easy time on Season 5 of "Selling Sunset." The main drama — other than Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's doomed romance – revolved around Quinn returning to the office after maternity leave and then promptly departing the office under less-than-stellar circumstances. Quinn's longtime enemy, Emma Hernan, alleged that Quinn attempted to bribe her client away from her with $5,000. However, on a recent episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Quinn claimed the bribe storyline was completely false.

According to Quinn, producers knew she was going to leave the brokerage to start her own business, but they didn't think that was a dramatic enough exit for her, so they cooked up the alternate storyline. "I told production going into it, 'Listen, I'm leaving the Oppenheim Group, you guys know that, so let's get creative with the storylines and let me talk about my own brokerage,'" she said. "To which they conveniently edited it out." Per Quinn's own admission, she was "horrified" by what played out on-screen.

Quinn had the chance to explain all of this on the Season 5 reunion, to which she was a no-show. Her angry castmates claimed that she was faking a COVID diagnosis to get out, per Daily Mail. Now Quinn is speaking out about those accusations, and just like the bribe, she maintains there's more to the story than meets the eye.