Shanna Moakler Latest Comments On Matthew Rondeau Are Sure To Raise Eyebrows
Shanna Moakler's relationship with Matthew Rondeau keeps getting messier. After dating for about a year, Moakler and Rondeau first called it quits in early 2021, he confirmed to Life&Style. "I broke up with Shanna months ago, and I'm happier than I have ever been," Rondeau said in July 2021. "I'm focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally." But that wasn't the end for them. The pair soon embarked on an off-again, on-again rollercoaster with seemingly no end in sight. However, the situation escalated to the point of police involvement in February, shortly after Moakler's time on "Celebrity Big Brother."
Rondeau was arrested by Los Angeles authorities after he reportedly attacked Moakler, per Us Weekly. According to the police report, Rondeau threw Moakler to the ground by the hair, hurled a chair at her, and urinated on her. After he was charged with domestic violence, Moakler was granted an emergency protective order against him. Shortly before his arrest, Rondeau had uploaded an Instagram Live video (via Page Six) in which he insulted Moakler while vowing to end their relationship for good. "I am never talking to this f**king specimen of a f**king human again," he raved.
Three week later, Moakler and Rondeau were seen together in Rhode Island, TMZ reported. By May 11, Moakler suggested Rondeau had cheated on her in an Instagram post (via Page Six). "Communal d**k is not worth an emotional reaction." But just days after, she has changed her tune entirely.
Shanna Moakler says Matthew Rondeau 'has my heart'
Shanna Moakler still has feelings for Matthew Rondeau. On May 17, she uploaded a photo to her Instagram Stories that showed the two with their lips nearly touching. "This is who has my heart," the former Playboy model wrote. "If you don't like it, I don't care. If you have nothing nice to say, go away. He is kind. He is loving. He is talented and he is loved." The day before, Moakler shared a photo with an empowering message about being okay in one's own company. "Know your worth, even if it gets lonely," she captioned the snap.
Despite her not-so-subtle display of affection for Rondeau, Moakler denied they are back together, though she hopes they can they eventually make it work again, she told Us Weekly on May 18. "I know my family just wants to see me happy," she said. "I know they know both Matthew and I are doing the work to heal and be better people." Moakler made no efforts to hide she is still hung up on Rondeau. "Relationships can be difficult when played out in the public eye, but love is love and I love him."
Even though Moakler's ex-boyfriend has received plenty of public criticism over his treatment of her, she's confident those who matter are on their side. "I know the people who know us will support us."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.