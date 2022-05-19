Shanna Moakler Latest Comments On Matthew Rondeau Are Sure To Raise Eyebrows

Shanna Moakler's relationship with Matthew Rondeau keeps getting messier. After dating for about a year, Moakler and Rondeau first called it quits in early 2021, he confirmed to Life&Style. "I broke up with Shanna months ago, and I'm happier than I have ever been," Rondeau said in July 2021. "I'm focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally." But that wasn't the end for them. The pair soon embarked on an off-again, on-again rollercoaster with seemingly no end in sight. However, the situation escalated to the point of police involvement in February, shortly after Moakler's time on "Celebrity Big Brother."

Rondeau was arrested by Los Angeles authorities after he reportedly attacked Moakler, per Us Weekly. According to the police report, Rondeau threw Moakler to the ground by the hair, hurled a chair at her, and urinated on her. After he was charged with domestic violence, Moakler was granted an emergency protective order against him. Shortly before his arrest, Rondeau had uploaded an Instagram Live video (via Page Six) in which he insulted Moakler while vowing to end their relationship for good. "I am never talking to this f**king specimen of a f**king human again," he raved.

Three week later, Moakler and Rondeau were seen together in Rhode Island, TMZ reported. By May 11, Moakler suggested Rondeau had cheated on her in an Instagram post (via Page Six). "Communal d**k is not worth an emotional reaction." But just days after, she has changed her tune entirely.