The Comments About Khloe Kardashian That Got A Heckler Removed From Tristan Thompson's Game

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian may have called it quits for good, but the end of their up-and-down relationship is still playing out on the family's reality show.

When "The Kardashians" Episode 1 dropped in April, viewers saw Kardashian dish that she had dumped water all over Thompson's clothes following his first cheating scandal, according to Entertainment Weekly. Unfortunately, that didn't stop Thompson from stepping out on Kardashian and secretly fathering a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols in 2021. The reality star opened up to USA Today about how hard it was to learn of her ex's infidelity during filming. "It was déjà vu," the Good American founder said. "I think the first time [Tristan cheated] it was either Kendall or Kylie that called me [to break the news]. Now it's good old Kim." Despite Thompson's string of infidelities, hearing the news never got easier. "There is a numbing sensation to it," Kardashian said.

Fans know how everything played out between the former couple, but for now, episodes of "The Kardashians" are still depicting Kardashian and Thompson's relationship in a rosier light. In the show's newest installment, Kardashian shared her reasons for maintaining a connection with Thompson even after he'd wronged her, via Us Weekly. Thompson also revealed that he had defended Kardashian from a fan's disparaging comments during a basketball game between his former team, the Sacramento Kings, and the Memphis Grizzlies.