Dove Cameron's Emotional Life Update Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Dove Cameron also wrote a lengthy caption to her IG statement on May 18, where she adds, "[F]or me, identity and the self have always been diametrically opposed, and there has only ever been room for one at a time to occupy my life." Cameron then makes the comment that sometimes she feels as if she's "not meant to be here," but when it comes to her fans, she really does want to "be here with you."

"I am beginning to have a hope that the public platform that has been difficult for me to learn to take up space as myself in, can actually be the conduit for change/mutual support/exploration/safety," she concluded.

Cameron's comments section soon began overflowing with both celebs and fans commending her for speaking her truth. Pop artist Nicholas Tomillon wrote, "sending you so much love. you are such a beautiful soul. never forget that." Actor Daniela Melchior wrote, "You're a beautiful butterfly," while singer Madison Beer wrote, "holding you and seeing you so deeply." Even Kristen Chenoweth chimed in with, "Darling One. Remember: 'when the wind did not blow her way in the storm. What does she do? She adjusts her sails.'"

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.