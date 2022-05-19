Ellen Barkin's Spicy Clarification About Her Relationship With Johnny Depp Lights Up Twitter

This article contains description of domestic abuse.

The tide seems to be turning in Johnny Depp's defamation battle against Amber Heard. There have been more shocking moments from the trial as people testify for Depp's ex-wife. Heard's sister gave a bombshell testimony on May 18, claiming Depp physically assaulted her and her sister in 2015. According to People, Whitney Henriquez testified that Depp struck her in the back and then hit her sister. Henriquez said Depp "grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other as I was standing there." Heard's sister said the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star gave her a non-disclosure agreement form to sign after the incident.

Depp's manager of 30 years gave stunning testimony on May 19. Tracy Jacobs testified on video about her former client, who fired her in 2016, explaining that Depp's actions hurt his career. According to Jacobs, the actor's chronic lateness, substance issues, and no-shows told the court it became "harder to get him jobs given the reputation that he had acquired due to his lateness and ... other things" (via The Wrap). Depp's former manager explained, "It also got around town ... it's a small community, and it made people reluctant to use him toward the end."

But actor Ellen Barkin blew up a claim by the "Finding Neverland" actor and lit up Twitter with her spicy testimony.

