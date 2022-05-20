Tom Cruise's Height Is Causing A Stir All Over Again

It is no secret that Tom Cruise isn't the tallest celebrity around. That is apparently a very big sin in Hollywood, which has prompted Cruise to spend his career trying to conceal his height, Refinery29 noted. Producers reportedly applied all sorts of tricks to make Cruise, whose apparent height is 5'7", stand shoulder-to-shoulder with co-stars. Take "Mission Impossible III" as an example. In many shots, Cruise seems about the same height as Ving Rhames, who is 6 feet tall, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who stands at 5-foot-10, according to BuzzFeed. Similarly, Cruise was cast as a 6-foot-5 cop in "Jack Reacher" when he is several inches shorter, NPR reported.

It also hasn't helped that Cruise seems to look for tall partners. The three women he has been married to have been reportedly taller than him. Mimi Rogers is 5-foot-8, while Kate Holmes is 5-foot-9. Notably tall Nicole Kidman is 5'11", a feature of hers that was often pointed out during her marriage to Cruise. In fact, Kidman herself took a jab at Cruise after they divorced in 2001. "Well, I can wear heels now," she said on "Late Night with David Letterman," drawing laughter from the talkshow host and the audience.

Despite his many efforts, Cruise continues to make headlines for his height and reported attempts to hide it. That was again the case when he greeted Kate Middleton and Prince William at the "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere.