Azealia Banks Is Speaking Out Following Cara Delevingne's BBMAs Controversy

Azealia Banks has something to say about Cara Delevingne. The rapper got very candid about the British actor and model on Twitter after Delevingne found herself trending over some, well, somewhat bizarre behavior at the Billboard Music Awards.

For a little context, Delevingne had social media in a frenzy when the show aired on May 15 after she appeared to be all over Megan Thee Stallion. A viral video posted to Twitter showed the "Paper Towns" star waving the rapper's train as she walked the red carpet, while another clip with millions of views showed Delevingne appearing to pop out of nowhere to join in a conversation between Megan and Doja Cat. Then came the super shady twist of Megan sharing a snap of herself and Doja Cat at the event with Delevingne cut out. Awks.

Twitter users were quick to chime in too, discussing the star — who identities as pansexual — and her relationship with Black women. "Correct me if I'm wrong but you never see cara delevingne thirst over [white] women like she does to black women eg Azealia and Megan... is giving fetish.. predator if you will," one person claimed. Another pointed out, "I bet that Cara thinks the 'I love black women' thing is supposed to be empowering and sexy somehow ?? But really, by ignoring these women's boundaries, all she's accomplishing is successfully objectifying and dehumanizing them." Well, now, Banks is having her say on all the chatter.