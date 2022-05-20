Azealia Banks Is Speaking Out Following Cara Delevingne's BBMAs Controversy
Azealia Banks has something to say about Cara Delevingne. The rapper got very candid about the British actor and model on Twitter after Delevingne found herself trending over some, well, somewhat bizarre behavior at the Billboard Music Awards.
For a little context, Delevingne had social media in a frenzy when the show aired on May 15 after she appeared to be all over Megan Thee Stallion. A viral video posted to Twitter showed the "Paper Towns" star waving the rapper's train as she walked the red carpet, while another clip with millions of views showed Delevingne appearing to pop out of nowhere to join in a conversation between Megan and Doja Cat. Then came the super shady twist of Megan sharing a snap of herself and Doja Cat at the event with Delevingne cut out. Awks.
Twitter users were quick to chime in too, discussing the star — who identities as pansexual — and her relationship with Black women. "Correct me if I'm wrong but you never see cara delevingne thirst over [white] women like she does to black women eg Azealia and Megan... is giving fetish.. predator if you will," one person claimed. Another pointed out, "I bet that Cara thinks the 'I love black women' thing is supposed to be empowering and sexy somehow ?? But really, by ignoring these women's boundaries, all she's accomplishing is successfully objectifying and dehumanizing them." Well, now, Banks is having her say on all the chatter.
Cara Delevingne is Azealia Banks' 'girl'
Azealia Banks is speaking out following Cara Delevingne's controversial Billboard Music Awards moments — and she has her back. Banks wrote in a Twitter thread on May 19, "Cara doesn't have an obsession with black women. It's that upper crust English society full of fake white and jealous white h**s who were never as charismatic as she is that made fake friendships, tried sabotaging her every which way she moved and the intense jealousy." She then went on to claim that Delevingne had been taken advantage of by the British media, claiming she would hide the model in her apartment for days at a time. "Everyone always wanted to use Cara for what they could get from her, and luckily for her – none of them got anything substantial. deep down I could tell she was (like me) so used to being told ur a bad person that she began to believe those things about her self," she continued in part, before signing off her tweets, "That's my girl thru and thru."
Banks' take on the drama appeared to stem from fans bringing her into the conversation. After the footage of Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion went viral, fans resurfaced a clip of Banks looking less than interested as the model licked her from her legs upwards during a performance. Julia Fox and Niki Takesh spoke about the moment during a November 2021 episode of their "Forbidden Fruits" podcast, claiming Banks seemed "over it."