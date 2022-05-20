Bethenny Frankel And Erika Jayne Are Feuding In A Big Way

Bethenny Frankel may not be a "Real Housewife" on Bravo anymore, but when it comes to what's going on in the franchise, she's still in the loop. In fact, "The Real Housewives of New York" alum seems to have kept a close eye on fellow Bravo star Erika Jayne and has not held back about her opinion on Jayne's controversial divorce. Jayne filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, in 2020 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for it, according to Us Weekly. Jayne also requested spousal support, which Girardi asked the court to terminate, and asked that the housewife pay his legal fees. At the same time, Girardi was being sued for fraud and embezzlement, leading to an onslaught of legal issues for Jayne herself. Even so, Girardi's infidelity and distant nature allegedly led to their split.

A source close to the pair told People, "The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women. She's known about his infidelity for years, [but] wanted to try and save the marriage." They added, "She [also] realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point."

Jayne has become one of the most talked about housewives from the Bravo franchise due to her divorce with Girardi and possible involvement with his shady business dealings. Someone who can't seem to stop talking about it is Frankel. Now, a massive feud between the two has ensued.