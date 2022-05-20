Bethenny Frankel And Erika Jayne Are Feuding In A Big Way
Bethenny Frankel may not be a "Real Housewife" on Bravo anymore, but when it comes to what's going on in the franchise, she's still in the loop. In fact, "The Real Housewives of New York" alum seems to have kept a close eye on fellow Bravo star Erika Jayne and has not held back about her opinion on Jayne's controversial divorce. Jayne filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi, in 2020 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for it, according to Us Weekly. Jayne also requested spousal support, which Girardi asked the court to terminate, and asked that the housewife pay his legal fees. At the same time, Girardi was being sued for fraud and embezzlement, leading to an onslaught of legal issues for Jayne herself. Even so, Girardi's infidelity and distant nature allegedly led to their split.
A source close to the pair told People, "The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women. She's known about his infidelity for years, [but] wanted to try and save the marriage." They added, "She [also] realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point."
Jayne has become one of the most talked about housewives from the Bravo franchise due to her divorce with Girardi and possible involvement with his shady business dealings. Someone who can't seem to stop talking about it is Frankel. Now, a massive feud between the two has ensued.
Erika and Bethenny have a battle with words
Bethenny Frankel and Erika Jayne may be across the country from each other, but these housewives can't get out of each other's business. During a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live," host Andy Cohen explained that Frankel was among the first to hint that Jayne's husband, who is now living in a senior home due to his Alzheimer's diagnosis (per Us Weekly), had owed people money, but that he had "dismissed" the claim at the time. While it seemed far-fetched at the time, Frankel's under-the-radar allegations were actually right when Tom Girardi was overwhelmed with legal issues shortly thereafter.
Jayne told Cohen, "In the business that Tom was doing which was contingent fee, it's not unusual to borrow ... there were also loans that were really paid off," she explained. "I don't know where Bethenny's coming from and, you know, her guy's dead and my guy's in a home, so whatever. But at the same time, that's kind of the way the business goes."
Of course, the New Yorker was hurt by Jayne's harsh comment about her late boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who passed away in 2018. She took to her Twitter to explain that she would not be addressing Jayne's comment on her pre-taped appearance on "WWHL" on May 19. She did explain, however, that Dennis' children were "hurt, offended and disgusted" by Jayne's remark. Fans will have to stick around to see if the feud continues.