Is Tom Cruise's Relationship With Hayley Atwell Back On?
Sparks flew between Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7." In December 2020, the pair was spotted holding hands while attending a screening together. "Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one," an insider told The Sun at the time. Besides being two celebrities dating, the relationship was notable because it was Cruise's first public romance since splitting from Katie Holmes nearly a decade earlier. "They've been meeting up after hours, and she's been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy," the source added.
The couple mostly kept a low profile, but the following summer they attended Wimbledon together, along with "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Pom Klementieff. A month later, Atwell shared a snap to Instagram from the set of "Mission: Impossible," where she cozied up to Cruise in a car.
After hitting it off while filming two installments of the hit action-spy series together, Cruise and Atwell decided to call it quits in September 2021. "It has been a very intense period of filming together," a source told The U.S. Sun at the time. "But as the latest film winds down they've decided to go back to being friends." Apparently, there was no bad blood, as the duo could not make it work due to their hectic filming schedules. Months later, it appeared that Cruise and Atwell rekindled their on-set romance.
Hayley Atwell shows up to support Tom Cruise
Hayley Atwell was in attendance at the premiere of Tom Cruise's highly anticipated blockbuster sequel "Top Gun: Maverick," in London on May 19. According to sources, for Atwell, this was more than a celebrity outing. "She's purely there to support him. It's a big step for them," a source told The Sun. "[It] shows how close she and Tom have become again after separating last year," the insider added. Apparently, the couple had "cooled off" after they finished working together, but reconnected leading up to the debut of the new "Top Gun" flick.
The "Risky Business" star had been selective (and secretive) about choosing a partner after splitting from Katie Holmes, so going public with Atwell spoke volumes. "It was Tom's first relationship for a while and he did seem very fond of Hayley," the insider told The Sun. "So it isn't surprising things might not be as over as they first seemed."
Even after their split, it seemed that Cruise and Atwell were still on very good terms. In December 2021, the "Agent Carter" actor shared a photo to Instagram of a gift she received from her "Mission: Impossible 7" co-star. "Thank you for your dedication and professionalism; for the kindness and positivity you so freely give," Atwell wrote in the caption while tagging Cruise. He reportedly sent over 300 cakes to the "M:I" crew, but the fact that Atwell took time to praise him online indicated they continued to get along.