Is Tom Cruise's Relationship With Hayley Atwell Back On?

Sparks flew between Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7." In December 2020, the pair was spotted holding hands while attending a screening together. "Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one," an insider told The Sun at the time. Besides being two celebrities dating, the relationship was notable because it was Cruise's first public romance since splitting from Katie Holmes nearly a decade earlier. "They've been meeting up after hours, and she's been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy," the source added.

The couple mostly kept a low profile, but the following summer they attended Wimbledon together, along with "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Pom Klementieff. A month later, Atwell shared a snap to Instagram from the set of "Mission: Impossible," where she cozied up to Cruise in a car.

After hitting it off while filming two installments of the hit action-spy series together, Cruise and Atwell decided to call it quits in September 2021. "It has been a very intense period of filming together," a source told The U.S. Sun at the time. "But as the latest film winds down they've decided to go back to being friends." Apparently, there was no bad blood, as the duo could not make it work due to their hectic filming schedules. Months later, it appeared that Cruise and Atwell rekindled their on-set romance.