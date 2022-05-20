How Maisie Williams Became Friends With Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

The 2022 Met Gala was packed with high-profile celebrities wearing outfits created by some of the most famous designers in the industry. Thom Browne, a notable designer featured at this year's gala, undoubtedly dominated the event with beautiful looks designed for a plethora of household names. He dressed stars such as Lizzo, Evan Mock, Charles Melton, and plenty others, according to GQ. And despite the long list of celebrities turning heads at the event, Browne truly outdid himself with one couple's looks in particular: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

"A massive thank you to @thombrowne for your vision," Kourtney wrote on Instagram. "When I heard that Travis and I were the first couple you had dressed, how important it was to you that our story be told, for us to be an extension of each other, it meant so much to us."

And while the duo was grateful for Browne's vision and talent, Kravis can also thank him for some new friendships formed at his Met Gala table. Maisie Williams, an English actor also dressed by Browne, took the opportunity to get to know the couple at the Met Gala and spoke highly of them in a recent interview.