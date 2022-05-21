Zendaya's New Haircut Proves She Can Rock Any Hairstyle

If there's one thing we know about Zendaya, it's that she can literally rock anything. And we mean anything. This star makes looking incredibly flawless look like a total walk in the park (we can also confirm she looks amazing during a walk in the park, by the way), and one of our favorite ways Zendaya keeps things fresh is with a hair transformation or two.

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star has been known to get creative with her locks over the years, like back in December 2017 when she rocked a super short and super light 'do. "A platinum blonde pixie tonight cause why not?" she captioned an Instagram snap of herself on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards. More recently than that, the star showed off honey blonde curls in an Instagram Stories video in March, via Allure, as she filmed herself in the car rocking the stunning new look.

But it looks like honey blonde is out now, and what's in is yet another hot new look from the "Euphoria" actress. Zendaya she was just spotted rocking yet another new look that's given us total hair envy once again.