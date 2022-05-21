Zendaya's New Haircut Proves She Can Rock Any Hairstyle
If there's one thing we know about Zendaya, it's that she can literally rock anything. And we mean anything. This star makes looking incredibly flawless look like a total walk in the park (we can also confirm she looks amazing during a walk in the park, by the way), and one of our favorite ways Zendaya keeps things fresh is with a hair transformation or two.
The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star has been known to get creative with her locks over the years, like back in December 2017 when she rocked a super short and super light 'do. "A platinum blonde pixie tonight cause why not?" she captioned an Instagram snap of herself on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards. More recently than that, the star showed off honey blonde curls in an Instagram Stories video in March, via Allure, as she filmed herself in the car rocking the stunning new look.
But it looks like honey blonde is out now, and what's in is yet another hot new look from the "Euphoria" actress. Zendaya she was just spotted rocking yet another new look that's given us total hair envy once again.
Zendaya's new 'do
Zendaya proved once again that she can pull off any look, as the paparazzi snapped photos of the star rocking shorter, slightly wavy brunette locks while on the set of her new movie, "Challengers," in Boston. The candid snap, which you can see above, showed Zendaya keeping things casual in a puffy navy coat as her blemish-free skin glowed. Daily Mail also shared photos of the actor on the set on May 19 after getting into character. She had straighter hair in those shots and wrapped up warm in an oversized beige jacket and black face mask.
Fans were clearly loving Zendaya's new look, with plenty sharing their thoughts on Twitter. "Short hair zendaya>>>>>," one person wrote, while another showed their appreciation in all caps by tweeting, "ZENDAYA LOOKS SO BEAUTIFUL WITH SHORT HAIR." A third impressed person commented, "I'm loving zendaya with short hair." Agreed, guys.
For her upcoming shorter locks role, Zendaya plays former tennis pro Tashi who helps her husband (played by Mike Faist) become a tennis champion, according to Variety. After Tashi enters her spouse into a big tennis event though, he finds himself competing against Jack O'Connor's character Patrick, who has quite the romantic history with Tashi — and, well, that spells awkwardness all round.