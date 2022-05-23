The Real Reason Carrie Underwood Canceled Her American Idol Finale Performance

If you tuned in to the "American Idol" Season 20 finale on May 22 to see Carrie Underwood — one of "Idol"'s most successful exports — perform, you were probably left disappointed. On May 15, People confirmed that Underwood would join a star-studded line-up of artists on the last show of the season, revealing she'd perform on the same stage as the likes of Michael Bublé and the show's superstar judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

The announcement came after Underwood made it very clear she's still dedicated to the show that made her a household name, appearing on the ABC series to mentor the final five contestants. The star joined forces with the hopefuls in Las Vegas where she'd been performing her "Reflection" residency and even got sentimental as she celebrated a whopping 20 years since the talent search first hit our screens. "I think people love it because it is the gold standard. It's the OG," Underwood gushed of the show. "'American Idol' is the show that has created legitimate, successful artists in the business."

But while Underwood was supposed to be there to show off just how successful and talented "Idol"'s winners really are, it was announced at the top of the show that she wouldn't be performing after all. So, why did the "Ghost Story" singer really cancel her appearance at the last minute?