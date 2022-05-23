How Courtney Love Says Johnny Depp Saved Her And Frances Bean's Lives
Amid the long and arduous defamation trial between former "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, many celebs and other high-profile figures have weighed in on the matter and even offered up support for Depp. "I absolutely adored #JohnnyDepp when I worked w/ him on #crybaby. He was kind, funny, inclusive, professional, a joy. Haven't been following trial as I have been consumed w/ my sick & dying beloved dog, Mama. He was soft spoken, gentle and I loved him," actor and television personality Ricki Lake penned in a tweet on April 27. Meanwhile, actor Eva Green also publicly gave Depp her vote of confidence. "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family," she penned in the caption of an Instagram post along with a photo of herself and Depp.
But now Courtney Love has entered the group chat and offered up her very own personal anecdote about Johnny Depp — specifically about how the movie star saved her and her daughter's lives...
Johnny Depp gave Courtney Love CPR
In a since-deleted Instagram story, singer and songwriter Courtney Love got candid about the ways in which Johnny Depp saved her and her daughter Frances Bean Cobain's lives.
"I don't really wanna make judgments publicly. I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room," Love confessed, per Page Six. But according to Love, Depp's heroic acts didn't stop there. "Johnny, when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she's never showed me," Love revealed. "Then he sent limos to her school where all the social workers were crawling around, again, unasked, for her and all her friends to go to 'Pirates [of the Caribbean]. He did it a bunch of times. He gave her her own seat [at the premieres] with her name on it," she added. "I've never seen one of those 'Pirates' movies, but [Frances] loved them. You know, she said to me when she was 13, 'Mama, he saved my life.' And she said it again."
Still, Love appeared to commiserate with Amber Heard as well, noting that she too had been the "most hated woman in America" at one time. "But if you use a movement for your own personal gain, and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces, and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served whatever it is," she carefully added.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).