Courtney Love Has Bad News For Hole Fans

In the 1990s, Courtney Love rose to fame by fronting grunge band Hole. While most people also know her as the widowed wife to the iconic Kurt Cobain, Love has also become an author and embarked on an acting career.

In a June 2 interview with Vogue, the "Celebrity Skin" hitmaker explained that she is now living in London after living in Los Angeles for 35 years. She stated she will return to L.A. "whenever Britney Spears is free."

While living in England, Love teamed up with fellow musician Juliette Jackson — who is from the indie-rock group Big Moon — to create "Bruises of Roses," an online video series where Love covers some of her favorite songs with Jackson. When picking what songs to cover, the "Man on the Moon" actor explained "It mostly had to do with the charm within the songs. I have really weird, specific taste in music." She added, "I make these playlists that are sadly on iTunes since I can't handle Spotify yet, but I'm trying. I just really love these songs, and they're all either tied to memories I have or just examples of great craftsmanship — or a wink at someone or whatever."

While Love is enjoying her new project, fans are curious about a Hole reunion, after she told The Guardian in 2019 about one potentially happening. However, that doesn't seem to be in the cards anymore.