Why Courtney Love Just Slammed Lily James

Courtney Love has never been afraid to speak her mind. And it now looks like the former "Hole" singer wants to start a fight over the upcoming Hulu biopic "Pam & Tommy."

The series, which stars Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, will cover the pair's whirlwind relationship and the infamous leak of their honeymoon sex tape. As People noted, Anderson first married the Mötley Crüe drummer on a Mexican beach in 1995 after first connecting only four days earlier. They welcomed two sons before divorcing in 1998.

Despite suing over their stolen tape, the couple couldn't prevent it from being leaked online. In 2015, Anderson told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that she had "never" seen it. "I made not one dollar. It was stolen property," the "Baywatch" star revealed. "We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans." Now Hulu's new series will cover the whole scandalous incident. Per Deadline, Seth Rogen will not only be producing "Pam & Tommy," but also playing the employee who stole the tape.

Anderson hasn't publicly commented on the series, but a source told The Sun that she wasn't happy. "Pamela has no intention of watching this God awful show, absolutely not. Never...," the source claimed. "She's never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn't care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knock-off."

It seems like Courtney Love agrees with her friend.