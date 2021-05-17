Why Courtney Love Just Slammed Lily James
Courtney Love has never been afraid to speak her mind. And it now looks like the former "Hole" singer wants to start a fight over the upcoming Hulu biopic "Pam & Tommy."
The series, which stars Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, will cover the pair's whirlwind relationship and the infamous leak of their honeymoon sex tape. As People noted, Anderson first married the Mötley Crüe drummer on a Mexican beach in 1995 after first connecting only four days earlier. They welcomed two sons before divorcing in 1998.
Despite suing over their stolen tape, the couple couldn't prevent it from being leaked online. In 2015, Anderson told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that she had "never" seen it. "I made not one dollar. It was stolen property," the "Baywatch" star revealed. "We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans." Now Hulu's new series will cover the whole scandalous incident. Per Deadline, Seth Rogen will not only be producing "Pam & Tommy," but also playing the employee who stole the tape.
Anderson hasn't publicly commented on the series, but a source told The Sun that she wasn't happy. "Pamela has no intention of watching this God awful show, absolutely not. Never...," the source claimed. "She's never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn't care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knock-off."
It seems like Courtney Love agrees with her friend.
Courtney Love said the show would cause 'trauma' for Pamela Anderson — and she has words for Lily James
As USA Today reported, Courtney Love turned to social media to share her thoughts on the biographical Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee project.
In her since-deleted Facebook post, Love called the series "f***ing outrageous," sharing that her band Hole had been in the Los Angeles recording studio when Anderson's tape was leaked. As the "lone women," she and fellow bandmates Patty Schemel and Melissa Auf der Maur witnessed the "disgusting" reactions of the male staff engineers and producers around them.
"I banned anyone discussing it. It destroyed my friend Pamela's life. Utterly," Love insisted, condemning the new show for forcing Anderson to relive that chapter of her life. She also claimed that "Pam and Tommy" had approached her, asking if she would let the show use a "Rolling Stone" cover from the '90s that featured her. "I said 'f*** no,'" Love clarified, adding that she had been "shocked" by their request.
Finally, the alternative musician professed that her "heart goes out to Pammy," claiming that the show would be "further causing her complex trauma." Love also took a shot at Lily James, who will be playing Anderson, declaring that she didn't know who she was.
"And shame on Lily James whoever the f*** she is. #vile," the "Violet" singer concluded.