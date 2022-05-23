Will Smith Opens About His Painful Childhood Memories

On the latest episode of David Letterman's hit Netflix show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," the guest in question is "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Will Smith, who speaks openly about feeling like a "coward" as a child, unable to protect his mother from his father's abuse, and how "protection" is an illusion. Speaking about his autobiography "Will", the "Men In Black" star told Letterman, "The first line of the first chapter is, 'I've always thought of myself as a coward.' When I was 9 years old, I saw my father beat up my mother, and I didn't do anything. And that just left a traumatic impression of myself as a coward," per the New York Post.

In stark contrast to his Oscar's acceptance speech, Smith stated, "You can't protect your family. Protection and safety is an illusion. You have to learn to live with the reality that any moment, anything can be gone in one second." On the topic of his mother, Caroline Bright, Smith jokingly cautioned Letterman, "Don't say nothing about my mother, Dave." Later, as the "Independence Day" star demonstrated some of his boxing skills, Letterman joked, "Show me that, but don't hit me. Jesus, that was frightening," per Deadline.

All of his comments take on a greater meaning and different context post-Oscars-slap, but as the opening title card informs Netflix viewers, the episode was actually filmed prior to the Academy Awards ceremony in March, per PEOPLE.