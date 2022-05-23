Cybill Shepherd Opens Up About Her Steamy Connection With Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd have quite a few things in common. For starters, both found career-defining moments while co-starring as private detectives in the ABC series "Moonlighting" between 1985 and 1989. But both actors also share personal struggles with serious health conditions. In March, Willis announced he's suffering from aphasia, a brain disorder that affects a person's language skills, according to Cleveland Clinic. Because of the diagnosis, Willis's family shared the "Die Hard" legend would retire. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," they said on Instagram.

Shepherd, on the other hand, became an advocate for multiple sclerosis after 2008, when her daughter, Clementine Ford, was diagnosed with the disorder that affects the nervous system. Ford, who's also an actor and best known for her role in "The L Word," first revealed publicly that she was living with MS in September 2018. "This was taken at the beginning of a lovely day. By the end of it I noticed pins and needles in my feet ... That was the beginning," she wrote on Instagram.

Since then, Shepherd has used her voice to raise awareness and funds for MS research. "I remember the day when I went with my daughter Clementine up to University of California San Francisco, to one of the experts on multiple sclerosis, and it was a positive," she told ExtraTV. At a recent MS event — and amid Willis's news — Shepherd recalled their chemistry back in the day.