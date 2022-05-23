Mick Jagger's Blunt Comments About Harry Styles Are Causing A Stir
Unlike some of his former bandmates, Harry Styles has been able to successfully break out of boy band purgatory and carve a new niche: paying homage to the rock legends of yesteryear. Thanks to his classic rock callbacks and daring fashion sense, he's been compared to Freddie Mercury, Prince, Paul McCartney, and more ever since going solo in 2017. However, his most obvious influence by far is Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger.
The physical resemblance between the British musicians is so strong that Styles impersonated Jagger on a 2019 episode of "Saturday Night Live." Fans have also noticed similarities in their music, stage presence, and boundary-pushing fashions. Styles has fully owned up to taking inspiration from Jagger, previously describing him as the "coolest man on the planet," according to Mirror.
After the recent release of Styles' funky third studio album, "Harry's House," comparisons to Jagger have sprung back up — and the blues-rock legend isn't holding back at all in his response.
Mick Jagger is unimpressed with the Harry Styles comparisons
Unfortunately, Mick Jagger can't seem to get any satisfaction from the Harry Styles comparisons. He went down the list of their supposed similarities with The Times, shooting each one down.
When it comes to Styles' fashions, Jagger said, "I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. I was more androgynous." It makes sense that Jagger wouldn't be too impressed by Styles wearing women's clothing and accessories, seeing as he already did it decades ago when it wasn't as widely accepted. His second critique was harsher, saying Styles "doesn't have a voice like mine or move on stage like me."
This isn't the first time a music legend has denied a younger disciple their seal of approval: in 2012, Madonna called Lady Gaga's music "reductive," and Prince reportedly felt similarly about Justin Timberlake. However, even if Jagger isn't a fan of the comparisons, it doesn't mean he isn't a fan of Styles. He never said that Styles wasn't as good as him, just that they were different. In 2015, he told The Press, "[Harry's] got it going on. I know him, he comes to see me in lots of shows. And yeah, I can see the influence ... I like him. He's very decent."