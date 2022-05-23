Mick Jagger's Blunt Comments About Harry Styles Are Causing A Stir

Unlike some of his former bandmates, Harry Styles has been able to successfully break out of boy band purgatory and carve a new niche: paying homage to the rock legends of yesteryear. Thanks to his classic rock callbacks and daring fashion sense, he's been compared to Freddie Mercury, Prince, Paul McCartney, and more ever since going solo in 2017. However, his most obvious influence by far is Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger.

The physical resemblance between the British musicians is so strong that Styles impersonated Jagger on a 2019 episode of "Saturday Night Live." Fans have also noticed similarities in their music, stage presence, and boundary-pushing fashions. Styles has fully owned up to taking inspiration from Jagger, previously describing him as the "coolest man on the planet," according to Mirror.

After the recent release of Styles' funky third studio album, "Harry's House," comparisons to Jagger have sprung back up — and the blues-rock legend isn't holding back at all in his response.