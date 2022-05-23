Riley Keough Was Beyond Emotional About Austin Butler's Portrayal Of Her Grandfather Elvis Presley

Australian Director Baz Lurhmann first announced his plans to make a biopic about the King of Rock and Roll in 2014 and since then many fans have waited with bated breath for the film to be released. Perhaps, however, no one was more anxious to see the end result than Elvis Presley's family members including his ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough.

"To be honest with you... I don't know anything about what's going on with that movie," Priscilla reportedly told a slew of fans at Graceland in August 2021, per Express. "Baz came to my home a couple of times. He said he'd send me the script once he was back in Australia, still working on it," she continued. "I have not received it, which makes me a little nervous. Actually a lot nervous because Baz can be... y'know he kind of goes off-beat a bit. So I don't know what he's planning on doing," she confessed.

But now Elvis' nearest and dearest have had the opportunity to watch the finished product with their very own eyes and their reactions have been intense, to say the least.