Bam Margera Proves To Fans He's Committed To Staying Sober

Substance abuse has had a direct impact on Bam Margera's career. The "Viva La Bam" star first entered rehab in 2009. At the time, he was hospitalized due to hydration during a four-day "drinking bender" that was influenced by marital issues. "I may get a divorce ... booze helps," he told TMZ. Per Complex, the professional skateboarder wound up leaving rehab before completing the program. Years later, in 2017, Margera put down the bottle after making appearances at nightclubs became his sole means of income. "Once I woke up in my own puke and piss, I knew I had to cut it off," he told People in 2017. The "Jackass" star had quit skateboarding for five years thanks to bone spurs, and had to start from scratch once he was sober and skating again. "I had to relearn all my tricks," he revealed.

The MTV star fell back into old habits leading up to the filming of "Jackass 4," which led to him being fired from the production. Margera bashed his former co-stars. "So, my family, Jackass, has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me," he said in a video clip uploaded to Instagram in May 2021, naming Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine as the main culprits. Steve-O took issue with Margera's post, and defended Knoxville and Tremaine for being two people who helped him get sober.

A year later, Margera was not only sober himself, but proved his resolve to remain sober with a bold decision.