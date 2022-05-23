Young Thug And Gunna's Legal Issues Explained

Rappers Young Thug and Gunna are at the center of a criminal investigation and the details of their alleged involvement are shocking. Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, rose to fame as a prominent Atlanta rapper, releasing hits like "Best Friend," and "Pick Up the Phone." In 2016, the rapper announced that he would be starting his own record label, Young Stoner Life Records, under 300 Entertainment, per Complex.

Billboard reports that Thug added Gunna to the YSL roster the same year of the label's creation and the two have been close musical partners ever since. Gunna recently explained that his decision to sign with YSL simply made sense. "He was already on TV," Gunna told the outlet about Thug in March. "So we already looked at him like he was a star that made it."

In the years since its inception, YSL has achieved mass commercial success. Thug earned his first No. 1 album with 2019's "So Much Fun," while Gunna's project, "DS4Ever," also reached the top of the Billboard 200 chart. However, both artists have since been named in a criminal indictment, which also involves their label.