RHONJ's Frank Catania Reveals Where He Stands With Dolores Catania's Boyfriend Paulie Today

Dolores Catania captured the attention of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" viewers with her unique relationship with ex-boyfriend David Principe. The reality star's ex was a doctor who spent most of his time working and as a result, he was often absent from events in Catania's life. The couple had two very separate schedules and after dating for years, a major commitment was never made on Principe's end. Eventually, they naturally grew apart and split up.

"As you know, David was married to his work," the "RHONJ" star told Page Six. "But I needed more, I knew I deserved more and so, ultimately, I had to make a change." She explained that Principe was never really interested in doing the things that she wanted to do, so she ended up doing them alone as a result. "I did like having that independence, but that's not a relationship. A relationship is between two people," she explained. "If I was going to be alone and do things alone, then I might as well just be alone. I felt alone."

Following her break-up with Principe, Catania was introduced to a new man, Paul Connell, by a mutual friend. Connell is an Eco Electrical Services CEO and works in New York City. A source told Us Weekly in December 2021 that she is very happy with Connell and that the two have a lot in common. So, what does Frank Catania think?