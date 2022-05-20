Dolores Catania's Boyfriend Paulie Has Something To Say About Frank Cantania's Dig
In the final episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12 reunion special, some questionable but funny moments that transpired between the cast, specifically between Dolores Catania and her ex-husband Frank Catania. On the show, Frank shared his thoughts on Dolores' new man, Paul "Paulie" Connell.
Frank said that he and Connell are on their way to becoming friends and that he's liking him more and more these days, per Bravo TV. "Let me say, I'm happy to say that Paulie and I have definitely, without a doubt, made some headway," he shared. "Paulie and I have spoken. Paulie and I have joked around a little bit, and hopefully he's opening up more and I'm accepting him more."
In the reunion, he also made a light-hearted joke about Connell, saying that he resembled the Disney character Buzz Lightyear. But Frank never meant it as an insult and went on to say that he thinks he is a "good-looking guy." While Dolores didn't seem to appreciate the comment, Connell himself didn't take it to heart.
Dolores Catania's boyfriend Paulie is a good sport
Frank Catania wasn't lying when he said that he and Paulie Connell are on good terms. When a fan brought up Frank's Buzz Lightyear comments via Instagram message, Dolores Catania's new boyfriend just brushed it off and made a joke out of the situation.
"I was kind of sad!! TBH," he wrote in response to user @theholybravo. "Now everyone knows I'm a real superhero." On his Instagram Story, he posted a picture of Mr. Potato Head, insinuating that if he was "Buzz Connell," then Frank must be the cartoon potato.
Seeing that he's a good sport, Connell seems to be a great guy overall, and Dolores appears to be happy with him. In an interview with Page Six, the reality star gushed about her new beau, saying that she's well taken care of by him. "I love everything about Paulie. I love the familiarity that I have with how he reminds me of, like, an old-school guy that I grew up with. And he's so good to me," she said. "I feel very safe with him. I feel very secure. I'm very attracted to him ... and I love his accent." Clearly, Dolo loves her Irish boyfriend to infinity and beyond!