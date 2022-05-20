Dolores Catania's Boyfriend Paulie Has Something To Say About Frank Cantania's Dig

In the final episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12 reunion special, some questionable but funny moments that transpired between the cast, specifically between Dolores Catania and her ex-husband Frank Catania. On the show, Frank shared his thoughts on Dolores' new man, Paul "Paulie" Connell.

Frank said that he and Connell are on their way to becoming friends and that he's liking him more and more these days, per Bravo TV. "Let me say, I'm happy to say that Paulie and I have definitely, without a doubt, made some headway," he shared. "Paulie and I have spoken. Paulie and I have joked around a little bit, and hopefully he's opening up more and I'm accepting him more."

In the reunion, he also made a light-hearted joke about Connell, saying that he resembled the Disney character Buzz Lightyear. But Frank never meant it as an insult and went on to say that he thinks he is a "good-looking guy." While Dolores didn't seem to appreciate the comment, Connell himself didn't take it to heart.