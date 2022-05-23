Gayle King Gives An Encouraging Update After Suffering Serious Injury

Gayle King is known for her tireless work ethic, and how she rarely lets anything get in the way of her success. The television personality was shadowed for a day by The Cut in 2015 where she sported five different outfits — one of which included wearing two different shoes at once. "Ivanka Trump was on the panel, and rather than showcase one of her pairs, I went with both, as a wink to her," King told the publication. Years later, she made a similar style choice, but this time it was for a much different reason.

On May 17, several "CBS Mornings" viewers became concerned when they noticed the host rocking mismatched footwear. "Why is @GayleKing wearing 2 different shoes? Is she injured @CBSMornings?" one fan tweeted. "Why does Gayle King have on two different shoes? She's wearing a croc on the left and a heel on the right," another observed. It turned out, King was forced to wear the mismatched shoes to compensate for an injury.

Later that day, the "O, The Oprah Magazine" editor attended the Most Powerful People in Media event, and explained why she rocked mismatched shoes. "I went to bed on Saturday, and I woke up Sunday to go pee ... the minute I touched the floor, I crumbled. I think it's my Achilles," she told Page Six. King added that she was putting off going to a doctor despite her kids urging her to go. Fortunately, King did eventually make her way to see a doctor, and she got some answers.