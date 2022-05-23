Ryan Seacrest Nearly Had A Major Wardrobe Malfunction On American Idol

Wardrobe malfunctions! They're not just for women! It turns out that Ryan Seacrest had to make a last-minute costume change during the "American Idol" finale because of, ahem, a rather revealing undergarment choice.

The biggest moment of the "American Idol" Season 20 finale, which aired on May 22, was when 20-year-old Noah Thompson was crowned the winner after a three-hour broadcast that also included performances from the likes of Flo Rida, Sara Bareilles, Ben Platt, and Earth, Wind & Fire, among many others, according to People. But fans watching the live show may have gotten a little more than they bargained for at the beginning of the final episode, before Seacrest was called away during the commercial break for an emergency underwear change.

The show's longtime host explained the whole hilarious mishap the next day on "Live With Kelly and Ryan," where he joked that fans of the show were apparently not a fan of his impromptu anatomy lesson.