Ryan Seacrest Nearly Had A Major Wardrobe Malfunction On American Idol
Wardrobe malfunctions! They're not just for women! It turns out that Ryan Seacrest had to make a last-minute costume change during the "American Idol" finale because of, ahem, a rather revealing undergarment choice.
The biggest moment of the "American Idol" Season 20 finale, which aired on May 22, was when 20-year-old Noah Thompson was crowned the winner after a three-hour broadcast that also included performances from the likes of Flo Rida, Sara Bareilles, Ben Platt, and Earth, Wind & Fire, among many others, according to People. But fans watching the live show may have gotten a little more than they bargained for at the beginning of the final episode, before Seacrest was called away during the commercial break for an emergency underwear change.
The show's longtime host explained the whole hilarious mishap the next day on "Live With Kelly and Ryan," where he joked that fans of the show were apparently not a fan of his impromptu anatomy lesson.
Fans caught Ryan Seacrest's wardrobe malfunction on American Idol
Making light of the near wardrobe malfunction on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" the day after the "American Idol" Season 20 finale (via People), Ryan Seacrest joked, "Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot."
On Twitter, one fan wrote, "Get Ryan Seacrest a costume change." Another person tweeted, "Trying to watch American Idol and all I can see is a d*** print [Ryan Seacrest]. Really?? All those mirrors and you decided not to look before you said, 'sure, this looks good'... or is it on purpose."
Luckily, the incident was quickly remedied thanks to stylist Miles Siggins. "We go to commercial and he says, 'Can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear,'" Seacrest said. Because Seacrest hadn't thought to bring an extra pair of boxers — pretty reasonable, we'd say — he borrowed a pair of Siggins'. "He's English, so he has shorter, tighter ones. ... They were tight, elastic underwear," Seacrest said.
We're guessing it was not on purpose, then.