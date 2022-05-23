Body Language Expert Reveals What Kourtney And Travis' Steamy Wedding Moment Says About Their Dynamic – Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not afraid to show a little PDA, and their wedding was no different!

After proposing in October 2021, Barker and Kardashian officially tied the knot in Italy on May 22. In a grandiose display, all of the Kardashian crew and Barker's loved ones attended the happy occasion, dressed to the nines in Dolce & Gabbana. The bride herself wore a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress for the wedding. The dress featured a corset in the middle and sheer elements tied into her long veil decorated the imagery of the Virgin Mary. In a matching Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, Barker wore a black suit with a black bow-tie and a silver studded cross necklace.

Posting to Instagram, Kardashian posted two photos of her and her new husband to celebrate their wedding. One photo featured their first kiss as husband and wife, and the second featured them during their nuptials. Kardashian kept the caption short and sweet, writing, "happily ever after." And after seeing the steamy wedding reception photos, those pictures and videos are worth far more than a thousand words.