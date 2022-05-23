Body Language Expert Reveals What Kourtney And Travis' Steamy Wedding Moment Says About Their Dynamic – Exclusive
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not afraid to show a little PDA, and their wedding was no different!
After proposing in October 2021, Barker and Kardashian officially tied the knot in Italy on May 22. In a grandiose display, all of the Kardashian crew and Barker's loved ones attended the happy occasion, dressed to the nines in Dolce & Gabbana. The bride herself wore a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress for the wedding. The dress featured a corset in the middle and sheer elements tied into her long veil decorated the imagery of the Virgin Mary. In a matching Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, Barker wore a black suit with a black bow-tie and a silver studded cross necklace.
Posting to Instagram, Kardashian posted two photos of her and her new husband to celebrate their wedding. One photo featured their first kiss as husband and wife, and the second featured them during their nuptials. Kardashian kept the caption short and sweet, writing, "happily ever after." And after seeing the steamy wedding reception photos, those pictures and videos are worth far more than a thousand words.
Kourtney and Travis' intimate moment shows their respect for one another
Following the wedding ceremony, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's family and friends headed to the reception where it didn't take long for Barker to participate in traditional wedding festivities, but with his own PDA-filled-twist — like taking Kardashian's garter off with his teeth.
Thanks to Barker's daughter Alabama, the intimate moment was captured on camera. The video, posted to Instagram, shows Barker taking Kardashian's garter off her thigh with his teeth before pulling it off the rest of the way. While Barker and Kardashian are known for eyebrow-raising public displays of affection, even this moment seemed to make Kardashian a bit nervous, explained Jess Ponce III, a body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." Ponce said, "When Travis began to lower her garter-belt, she initially looked around, indicating a bit of self-awareness." What Kardashian was looking at — whether it was Barker's face, where the cameras were, or the reactions of friends and family — remains unknown.
"Either way, she quickly turned her glance downward, while her left hand held the bottom of her dress. She positioned her hand right in front of her. A clear sign that she was conscientious of her body and did not want to expose herself. Literally. And maybe figuratively," Ponce added. And despite the moment being intimate for Kardashian, with the bride covering herself and Barker only using his teeth halfway, it's obvious these two put their respect for one another ahead their PDA.