Why Twitch Has Absolutely Had It With Corinna Kopf
It's no secret that YouTuber Corinna Kopf has a love-hate relationship with the popular gaming platform Twitch.
Kopf first made waves in 2019 when she made the switch to Facebook Gaming after being suspended over an old clip. "I'm super happy to announce that I'm now streaming exclusively on @FacebookGaming!" she revealed on Twitter on December 27, 2019. "Most of you know gaming has become a huge part of my life over the last year. As a female gamer, it's so important for me to find a home that not only empowers myself but also all of you, in order to make a positive impact in the gaming world," she continued in another tweet. "I'm so appreciative for all of your continuous support over the past few years and hope you join me in this move to a platform that I truly believe in," she concluded.
But in March of 2022, it appeared as though all had been forgotten when Kopf rejoined Twitch. Alas, her return may prove to be short and not so sweet...
Twitch suspended Corinna Kopf for 'inappropriate attire'
Popular streamer Corinna Kopf has been suspended from Twitch for a second time.
On May 12, the social media star took to Twitter to let everyone know that she and the live streaming service were on the outs yet again. "Ain't the first time," Kopf tweeted along with a screengrab of a letter from Twitch stating that she had been suspended for one day due to "inappropriate attire." Kopf later penned another tweet that read, "Twitch is so picky choosy with what they decide what to ban people for, couldn't even tell you what got me banned but i see thong bikinis all day long on twitch,. doesn't make a lot of sense to me. actually it's really f****** weird" she wrote.
Fortunately for Kopf, she was met with a flurry of support from many of her fans. "You will bounce back mommy," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote "Corinna has a point. She got banned for some sort of inappropriate attire but others are doing hot-tub streams daily. Streaming is her job. One day without work could mean to some of us the equivalent of not working for a whole week or month." Others, however, didn't appear as sympathetic to Kopf's plight. "Oh no, you agreed that they can ban you whenever for whatever when you agreed to the ToS and now you're mad that they have every right to get rid of you," one user tweeted.