Why Twitch Has Absolutely Had It With Corinna Kopf

It's no secret that YouTuber Corinna Kopf has a love-hate relationship with the popular gaming platform Twitch.

Kopf first made waves in 2019 when she made the switch to Facebook Gaming after being suspended over an old clip. "I'm super happy to announce that I'm now streaming exclusively on @FacebookGaming!" she revealed on Twitter on December 27, 2019. "Most of you know gaming has become a huge part of my life over the last year. As a female gamer, it's so important for me to find a home that not only empowers myself but also all of you, in order to make a positive impact in the gaming world," she continued in another tweet. "I'm so appreciative for all of your continuous support over the past few years and hope you join me in this move to a platform that I truly believe in," she concluded.

But in March of 2022, it appeared as though all had been forgotten when Kopf rejoined Twitch. Alas, her return may prove to be short and not so sweet...