Why Did Zendaya Get Brought Up In The Depp-Heard Trial?

With all the dirty laundry aired during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, many have likely forgotten that it is a defamation case on both ends. Depp sued Heard in 2019, claiming $50 million in damages, after she penned a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, per Vanity Fair. In the piece, Heard never names Depp, but discusses being a public figure representing abuse after their relationship. During the ongoing defamation trial, Depp's former agent, Jack Whigham, has testified that Heard's piece allegedly cost Depp a $22.5 million role in the sixth installment of "Pirates of the Caribbean." Meanwhile, Depp also hasn't worked since early 2019. "After the op-ed it was impossible to get him a studio film," Whigham testified, per Variety.

Heard's team has combatted these claims, with Heard countersuing Depp for defamation (and $100 million) in 2021. Heard alleged that Depp's former attorney, Adam Waldman, hurt her career by labeling her abuse allegations "fake" and a "sexual violence hoax," Vanity Fair reported. In her op-ed, Heard claimed that she lost a brand ambassadorship as well as a film role following her initial allegations against Depp. Heard also recently testified in court, per IndieWire, that Warner Bros. changed her role in the "Aquaman" sequel, dramatically cutting down her screen time.

As Heard's team keeps building their case that she is the one who has been defamed, Zendaya — and some other surprising Hollywood names — popped up in court.