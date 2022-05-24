JoJo Siwa Reveals The Strange Thing Her Mother Wouldn't Let Her Do

JoJo Siwa has always fostered a close relationship with her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, but even though they're the best of friends, there are still some things she couldn't get away with.

In an interview with People in 2021, JoJo opened up about how her mom is her role model, and that she admires her for her perseverance. "The thing I admire most about my mother is that when she's right, and when she knows she's right, she doesn't back down," JoJo gushed. "She will stand her ground and she has this famous saying: 'Is this the hill that I want to die on?' And when it's the hill that she wants to die on, she sticks to it and I really admire that." Of course, Jessalynn has also learned a lot of things from her daughter, including how to be true to herself. "The one thing I've learned about social media from my daughter is to put it out there, be yourself," Jessalynn told the outlet. "I remember times when I would say to you, 'JoJo, you don't have to tell the world everything,' and you're like, 'But I love to!' It's really cool because you are unapologetically yourself and you let people just know that you're real."

While there's no denying that they're close, JoJo still makes choices that her mom is opposed to — including cutting her hair.