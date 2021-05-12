Inside JoJo Siwa's New Show With Her Mom

JoJo Siwa is establishing an empire for herself, and doing it effortlessly. Her upcoming show, "The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution" is an unscripted series in which JoJo and her mother Jessalynn will "create and launch a brand-new group that will become pop music's next big sensation," the streaming service revealed in a statement (via J-14). Prior to the announcement, JoJo teased a project she had in the works on Instagram."Pretttty big announcement coming soon," the child star captioned a selfie with Jessalynn. Jessalynn made her own social media post, writing, "Patiently waiting to tell you all EVERYTHING xo!"

Aside from their mother-daughter series, JoJo has another project underway with Nickelodeon. "The J Team," a televised musical, tells the story of "a young girl named JoJo whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach Val decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy. Wanting to stay in the running for an upcoming dance competition, JoJo and her best friends, The Rubies, must try their hardest to abide by Poppy's new, harsh rules."

JoJo shared her excitement about the musical during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "This musical is centered around my life and also centered around being yourself and centered around staying true to who you are. Even when the world is telling you, 'It's not gonna happen, it's not gonna happen,' you believing because you're you. That's what this movie's all about." We can't wait to tune in!