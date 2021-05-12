Inside JoJo Siwa's New Show With Her Mom
Remember when DaBaby invited JoJo Siwa to perform with him at the 2021 Grammys, but she respectfully declined due to her working on a project? We finally know why. JoJo is working on a new show in collaboration with Peacock, titled, "The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution." The "Dance Moms" alum broke the news on her Instagram page. Sharing a photo of an official tweet announcement from Peacock, she captioned the post, "Surprise!!! A year ago my mom and I stared working on a presentation to pitch to networks for an idea that we've had for years.... and now "The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution" is coming to life!! We found our perfect home for our new project!! so happy to be a part of the @peacocktv family!!!"
In a show structure similar to Diddy's "Making The Band," JoJo is set to team up with her "momager," Jessalynn, to try to create the next international pop-group sensation. Contestants will compete for the opportunity to be part of the final lineup for the group. JoJo's competition show is one of the many projects she's been working on, as we can expect to see way more of her work in the future.
JoJo Siwa has another project underway
JoJo Siwa is establishing an empire for herself, and doing it effortlessly. Her upcoming show, "The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution" is an unscripted series in which JoJo and her mother Jessalynn will "create and launch a brand-new group that will become pop music's next big sensation," the streaming service revealed in a statement (via J-14). Prior to the announcement, JoJo teased a project she had in the works on Instagram."Pretttty big announcement coming soon," the child star captioned a selfie with Jessalynn. Jessalynn made her own social media post, writing, "Patiently waiting to tell you all EVERYTHING xo!"
Aside from their mother-daughter series, JoJo has another project underway with Nickelodeon. "The J Team," a televised musical, tells the story of "a young girl named JoJo whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach Val decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy. Wanting to stay in the running for an upcoming dance competition, JoJo and her best friends, The Rubies, must try their hardest to abide by Poppy's new, harsh rules."
JoJo shared her excitement about the musical during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "This musical is centered around my life and also centered around being yourself and centered around staying true to who you are. Even when the world is telling you, 'It's not gonna happen, it's not gonna happen,' you believing because you're you. That's what this movie's all about." We can't wait to tune in!