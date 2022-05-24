Paige Spiranac Pours Her Heart Out Over Tiger Woods' Recent Struggle

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac feels bad for Tiger Woods. Woods, one of the greatest golfers of all time, has a total of 82 all-time PGA Tour wins and is currently tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in history, per his official site. Yet, while the 15-time major champion has created a legacy that will live on forever, Woods was involved in a major accident that completely changed the course of his career. According to ESPN, on February 23, 2021, the legendary golfer lost control of his car and drove through oncoming traffic before hitting a curb and totaling his car in Rolling Hills Estates. Woods was rushed to hospital where he had to have emergency surgery for his "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity," per a statement from Dr. Anish Mahajan. As a result, Woods has never been the same.

"I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose," Woods said during an exclusive interview with Golf Digest in November 2021. Woods admitted at one point during his hospital stay he thought doctors were going to amputate his leg. "There was a point in time when, I wouldn't say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg."

It's only been a year since his life-threatening crash, but Woods continues pushing himself to compete — even if he still hasn't fully recovered yet.