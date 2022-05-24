Vanessa Hudgens Proves Her Career Is Red Hot
Vanessa Hudgens' career has been in demand ever since playing Gabriella Montez in Disney's hugely successful "High School Musical." Since then, the "Come Back To Me" hitmaker has continued to show off her acting ability in a number of movies including "Spring Breakers," "The Princess Switch," "Second Act," and "tick, tick... BOOM!" to name a few.
Outside of acting, Hudgens has always served head-turning looks on the red carpet. As previously reported by the Daily Mail, she turned up to this year's Oscars wearing a black silk dress made by designer Michael Kors. The low-cut garment featured a cut-out design and fell to the floor. Hudgens accessorized with a necklace, earrings, bangle, and rings while sporting her dark locks up in a bun. Just two months later, Hudgens made headlines once again. This time, it was at the Met Gala. According to Vogue, she nailed the "naked dress trend" by rocking a see-through black gown by Moschino with a long train. Hudgens went all-out on jewelry, wearing dangling sparkly earrings, a bracelet, and many rings.
On the night of the Met Gala, Hudgens co-hosted the live stream for Vogue, interviewing many stars, including Katy Perry and Lizzo. It appears she did such a good job that she has now been asked to host a huge award show in June.
Vanessa Hudgens will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards
Vanessa Hudgens just can't seem to stop booking work! As previously reported by Entertainment Tonight, the actor will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The ceremony will take place at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, and will air live on television on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. As noted by the outlet, the award show was supposed to be a two-night event. However, the ceremony will be combined this time. For that reason, the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED show will air immediately after, at 10 p.m. ET/PT to celebrate fans' favorite reality stars.
Upon finding out about the exciting announcement, fans reacted to the news on social media. "She's gonna kill it as usual," one user tweeted. "I am so excited that the always beautiful and talented Vanessa Hudgens is back hosting the #MTVAwards," another person shared. "It's gonna be so epic to see @VanessaHudgens host the movie awards, she's the best host for anything. I love it," a third user remarked. In her announcement video on Twitter, Hudgens expressed, "Trust me, you don't want to miss this." We sure don't, Vanessa!