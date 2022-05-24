Vanessa Hudgens Proves Her Career Is Red Hot

Vanessa Hudgens' career has been in demand ever since playing Gabriella Montez in Disney's hugely successful "High School Musical." Since then, the "Come Back To Me" hitmaker has continued to show off her acting ability in a number of movies including "Spring Breakers," "The Princess Switch," "Second Act," and "tick, tick... BOOM!" to name a few.

Outside of acting, Hudgens has always served head-turning looks on the red carpet. As previously reported by the Daily Mail, she turned up to this year's Oscars wearing a black silk dress made by designer Michael Kors. The low-cut garment featured a cut-out design and fell to the floor. Hudgens accessorized with a necklace, earrings, bangle, and rings while sporting her dark locks up in a bun. Just two months later, Hudgens made headlines once again. This time, it was at the Met Gala. According to Vogue, she nailed the "naked dress trend" by rocking a see-through black gown by Moschino with a long train. Hudgens went all-out on jewelry, wearing dangling sparkly earrings, a bracelet, and many rings.

On the night of the Met Gala, Hudgens co-hosted the live stream for Vogue, interviewing many stars, including Katy Perry and Lizzo. It appears she did such a good job that she has now been asked to host a huge award show in June.