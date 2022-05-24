Is Amanda Bynes Eyeing A Return To Acting?

Amanda Bynes wants to get back in front of the cameras. The former "Amanda Show" star told TMZ on May 22 that she's "very interested" in starring in a reboot of "What I Like About You," adding, "I think it's a great idea to reboot the show." However, Bynes said that she hasn't spoken to her former co-stars Jennie Garth or Leslie Grossman about it just yet, and there is no indication that the project is actually in development.

Meanwhile, Garth told Yahoo! Entertainment that while she has great memories from the show, she's not sure if the timing is right. "Great relationships with the people who were on that show, and I would love nothing more than to revisit that, but I'm not really sure if it's in the cards right now," she explained.

Should the project come to fruition, it would be Bynes' first major role in over a decade, having last appeared onscreen in the 2010 film "Easy A." While no one knows what is exactly in store for Bynes, her attorney David A. Esquibias told TMZ in March that she also wants to go back to school. He said, "Now that the conservatorship has ended, she looks forward to completing her bachelor's degree and living her life." This only further confirms that Bynes has always been, and still is, "all that."