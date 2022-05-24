Heidi Klum Took Her Husband To An Emotional Location From Her Childhood

There's no doubt that Heidi Klum is one of the most famous supermodels on the planet. But the star has proven that her talents stretch far beyond just modeling. Klum has also appeared on the show "Project Runway," and she serves as a judge on "America's Got Talent." According to her IMDb profile, the model made her first appearance on the series in 2006 and as of this writing, she's still with the show.

Klum is proud of her German upbringing, and she's even the host of "Germany's Next Top Model." The star talked about the show with ET Canada earlier this year, stating that the show has been breaking boundaries. "What I have done for the first time, I have opened the door for the casting for all women," she shared. "It doesn't matter how old, how short, how tall, or what the size is, and that is what I am really excited about." We love that!

The star travels back and forth between the United States and Germany frequently. According to People, Klum and her ex-husband Seal disagreed over their kids traveling with her to Germany for work amid the COVID-19 pandemic but eventually reached an agreement that said if the US shuts down its borders, she must "immediately make arrangements in an effort to return home with the children before the borders close." Her most recent trip to her home country doesn't appear to include her kiddos, but she's showing her hubby her humble roots.