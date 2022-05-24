The Drama Surrounding Amber Heard's Role In Aquaman 2 Is Even More Complicated Than We Thought

The truth about Jason Momoa's relationship with Amber Heard is something that a lot of people have been interested in. The two "Aquaman" co-stars have remained good friends both on and off set. Many fans have even noticed how comfortable they often looked with one another, dressing the same way on social media and acting like besties at rugby games.

That said, Momoa has been on-and-off again with his long-time partner, Lisa Bonet, while Heard has been dealing with the $50 million defamation suit that her ex-husband Johnny Depp slapped her with. While Momoa has remained mysteriously quiet, Hollywood Life did say that any and all of Momoa's text conversations with Heard would be revealed in the courtroom. What's more, Heard's role in "Aquaman 2" has also been a topic of discussion during the trial, as she says that her screen time was significantly reduced, perhaps because of her personal drama with Depp. Heard explained (per the New York Post), "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role."

Well, now it seems like Momoa might have had something to do with Heard keeping her role.