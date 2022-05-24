The Drama Surrounding Amber Heard's Role In Aquaman 2 Is Even More Complicated Than We Thought
The truth about Jason Momoa's relationship with Amber Heard is something that a lot of people have been interested in. The two "Aquaman" co-stars have remained good friends both on and off set. Many fans have even noticed how comfortable they often looked with one another, dressing the same way on social media and acting like besties at rugby games.
That said, Momoa has been on-and-off again with his long-time partner, Lisa Bonet, while Heard has been dealing with the $50 million defamation suit that her ex-husband Johnny Depp slapped her with. While Momoa has remained mysteriously quiet, Hollywood Life did say that any and all of Momoa's text conversations with Heard would be revealed in the courtroom. What's more, Heard's role in "Aquaman 2" has also been a topic of discussion during the trial, as she says that her screen time was significantly reduced, perhaps because of her personal drama with Depp. Heard explained (per the New York Post), "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role."
Well, now it seems like Momoa might have had something to do with Heard keeping her role.
Jason Momoa had Amber Heard's back
If there's one person that Amber Heard can count on in the entertainment industry, it's Jason Momoa. According to the Daily Mail, it was her "Aquaman" co-star that was rather vocal about keeping Heard in the sequel. Former Hollywood producer Kathryn Arnold testified that there was no truth to the claims made that Momoa and Heard lacked onscreen chemistry and added that before Heard's role was reduced, her character Mera actually had a "strong romantic arc the entire film and some great action sequences." What's more, Arnold also said that Momoa had managed to bump up his salary from $3 million to $15 million. Heard, meanwhile, was apparently "fighting for her life" to remain in the film and was given the exact same salary of $2 million from the first film for the sequel, too.
While Heard did manage to keep her role in the film, she wasn't included in the film's promotional poster, nor was she invited to the FanDome event with the rest of the "Aquaman" cast, according to The Wrap. With that said, Momoa hasn't made any comments about the matter, nor has he posted anything about his co-star on his social media accounts in a very long time. It will definitely be interesting to see what kind of support Momoa will show Heard on the red carpet when it's time for them to promote the sequel — if she even gets the invite.