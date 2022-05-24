The Food At Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Has The Internet In Shambles
The eldest Kardashian sister finally tied the knot. Unlike her two sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian waited until her forties to settle down. Yes, she had a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children, but due to his substance abuse issues and their tumultuous relationship, Kourtney never felt Disick was stable enough to marry.
Disick and Kourtney were together for over a decade before splitting for the final time in 2015. Since then, Kourtney has focused on being a good mother and getting her life back on track post-Disick. Around the end of 2020, she suddenly started to look at her longtime neighbor, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, a little differently. Before long, they were the hottest couple in Hollywood and got busy being photographed making out all over town.
Kravis was engaged by October 2021, and in May of this year, they had probably the most anticipated wedding of 2022 in Italy. The bride and groom, plus the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, was decked out in custom Dolce and Gabbana. The one-of-a-kind outfits were not the only thing causing a stir, though. Fans are also in a tizzy over the skimpy portions at the reception.
Fans think Kourtney and Travis were being cheap
You'd think the best thing about a wedding in Italy — besides the scenery — would be the food. Think: heaping plates of pasta and endless slices of pizza. Apparently, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had different ideas, and fans were absolutely floored at the minuscule pasta servings doled out to their guests who had traveled all the way from the states for the occasion.
Reactions poured in after Kylie Jenner shared a video of Kravis' tiny pasta portions. "There's a lot about kourtney kardashian's wedding that I'm irrationally upset about," wrote one Twitter user. "Starting with the dress and ending with the pasta portion sizes.. heinous. Criminal. Jail time, your honor." It's worth keeping in mind that while the pasta serving in question was very small, it may have just been an appetizer or one option among many. But it's hard to ignore how ridiculous the portion sizes were compared to the lavish nature of the destination wedding. "If I ever have Kardashian money you're getting a Strega Nona-portion of pasta," a fan joked.
Extra servings of pasta weren't the only thing missing from the wedding. A surprising number of family members were also absent. Among them was Kardashian's only brother Rob Kardashian. "He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren't a lot of photographers," a source told Us Weekly. "The whole affair would have been too much for him."