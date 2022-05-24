The Food At Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Has The Internet In Shambles

The eldest Kardashian sister finally tied the knot. Unlike her two sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian waited until her forties to settle down. Yes, she had a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children, but due to his substance abuse issues and their tumultuous relationship, Kourtney never felt Disick was stable enough to marry.

Disick and Kourtney were together for over a decade before splitting for the final time in 2015. Since then, Kourtney has focused on being a good mother and getting her life back on track post-Disick. Around the end of 2020, she suddenly started to look at her longtime neighbor, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, a little differently. Before long, they were the hottest couple in Hollywood and got busy being photographed making out all over town.

Kravis was engaged by October 2021, and in May of this year, they had probably the most anticipated wedding of 2022 in Italy. The bride and groom, plus the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, was decked out in custom Dolce and Gabbana. The one-of-a-kind outfits were not the only thing causing a stir, though. Fans are also in a tizzy over the skimpy portions at the reception.