The Scary Reason Kim Kardashian Is Taking Legal Action

Kim Kardashian began dating her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, months after she announced she would be filing for divorce from her former husband, Kanye "Ye" West. The new couple has actually known each other for quite some time. In 2019, they both attended Kid Cudi's birthday dinner along with Ye, who posed alongside Davidson for group photos taken by Kardashian. There didn't seem to be animosity between the two years ago, but things changed when Ye had concerns about Davidson's romance with Kardashian. West shared the throwback photo from Cudi's celebration with a big red X over the comedian's face, per E! News, along with a barrage of other online attacks.

Ye encouraged his followers to go after Davidson in many Instagram posts, but later retracted his comments after Kardashian reached out to ask him to stop. He captioned a now-deleted photo, "UPON MY WIFE'S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE I'M GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF." Amid their feud, the rapper shared a music video for his track "Eazy," which featured a clay version of Davidson. In the video, Davidson's figure is kidnapped, tied up, and buried. A source told People that Kardashian was "really upset with Kanye" for making it and thought it was "way too violent."

While things between Ye and Davidson appeared to be all talk, threats toward the comedian and Kardashian from a complete stranger have now become a serious problem.