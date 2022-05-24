Katie Maloney Reveals How She Really Feels About Dating After Tom Schwartz Split

"Vanderpump Rules" fans may have a hard time picturing Katie Maloney on a date with anyone besides Tom Schwartz. The two were already together when "Vanderpump Rules" first premiered on Bravo, and they later got engaged and then married in front of the cameras. Because Maloney went public with her divorce from Schwartz in March, and "VPR" hasn't returned for another season, we've never really seen what Maloney is like as a single woman. After 12 years with the same person, is Maloney really ready to jump right back into the dating pool?

In his statement announcing the breakup on Instagram, Schwartz indicated that it was Maloney who instigated the divorce, writing, "Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy." Anyone who's watched the show knows that the couple certainly had their ups and downs, but it never seemed like Maloney was especially eager to get her own Tinder profile. Here's what she had to say about getting back out there.